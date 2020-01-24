Catex Token Trading Down 9.2% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $261,656.00 and approximately $16,115.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

