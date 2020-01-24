C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £37,000 in Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,671.40).

Stewart Gilliland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Stewart Gilliland bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($24,598.79).

CCR stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 369 ($4.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,248,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.55. C&C Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCR. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

