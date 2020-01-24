CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CCJI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.07). 55,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.15. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.50 ($2.11).

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

