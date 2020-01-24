CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $32,622.00 and $6,559.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,714,515 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

