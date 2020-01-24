CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $32,521.00 and approximately $6,486.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014149 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006173 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000519 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,714,515 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

