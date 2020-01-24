CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

