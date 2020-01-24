CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and LATOKEN. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $243.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.05514240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002414 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

