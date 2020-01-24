Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351,260 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at $9.04 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.