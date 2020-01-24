Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of .

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 7,248,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,057. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

