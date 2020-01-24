Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.