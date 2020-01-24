Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CERS stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cerus has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,983,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after buying an additional 211,548 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

