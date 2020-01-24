CFO4Life Group LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $441,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,831.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.