Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $880.59 million and approximately $120.40 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbase, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, COSS, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

