Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Given $6.03 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.03 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 249,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.32. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

