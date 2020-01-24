Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Workday makes up about 1.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Workday by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.65. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

