Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

SLB opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.