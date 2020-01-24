Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,943 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

