Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,023 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Rollins makes up about 0.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.