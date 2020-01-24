Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 16,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.