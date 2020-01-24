Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Adobe makes up about 2.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $351.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $354.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.05 and a 200 day moving average of $298.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

