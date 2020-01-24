Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $6.16 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,950 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,067,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of COST stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $313.56. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

