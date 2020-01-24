Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000. Visa comprises 6.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.52 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

