Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. salesforce.com comprises about 2.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

NYSE:CRM opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 195.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,764 shares of company stock valued at $67,994,833. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

