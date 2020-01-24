Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 4.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.