Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Mastercard comprises 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 798.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 73.4% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

