Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

