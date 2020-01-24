Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,840 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,271.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

