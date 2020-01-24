Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given $4.33 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $4.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charah Solutions an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRA shares. First Analysis reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $353,548. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.