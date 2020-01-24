Charles Edgar Fipke Acquires 29,000 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Charles Edgar Fipke acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$20,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561,637 shares in the company, valued at C$10,970,954.09.

Charles Edgar Fipke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Charles Edgar Fipke acquired 2,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Charles Edgar Fipke acquired 42,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$37,825.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Charles Edgar Fipke acquired 50,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$47,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Charles Edgar Fipke acquired 17,800 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,912.50.

CD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,732. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$6.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

