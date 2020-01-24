Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charter Communications stock opened at $513.14 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $517.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.09.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,927 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

