Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $21.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 197,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

