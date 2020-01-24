Cheesecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $24,726.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 371,053,058 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

