Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

