Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lessened by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

CVX stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

