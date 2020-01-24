Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $168.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

