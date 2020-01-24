Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

