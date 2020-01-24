Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

