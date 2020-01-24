Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 289 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.55. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $324.76 and a 12-month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

