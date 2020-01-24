Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 6,174 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 2.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:MMP opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

