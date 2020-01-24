Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

