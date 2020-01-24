Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 3.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

BIP stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

