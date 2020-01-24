Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $31.67 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $96.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

