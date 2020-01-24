Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 16,223 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.27 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

