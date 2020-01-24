Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after buying an additional 301,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $164.11 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

