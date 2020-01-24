Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

