Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Now Covered by Odeon Capital Group

Stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 8,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Childrens Place by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 125,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,941,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Childrens Place by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 90,570 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

