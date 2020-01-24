Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $238,211.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

