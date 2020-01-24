Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – William Blair increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.74.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $879.84 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $518.66 and a 12 month high of $887.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $844.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

