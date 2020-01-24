Chromia Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $589,723.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,248,604 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

