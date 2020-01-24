Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $752,156.00 and $49,153.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00012438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io.

Chronobank Coin Trading

